Veriti Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,720,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

