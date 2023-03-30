Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

