Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2,136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $466.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

