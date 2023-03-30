Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 125,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 558,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

