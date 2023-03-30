Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

RY stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

