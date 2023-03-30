Veriti Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after buying an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,319,301,000 after buying an additional 40,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,775,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,738,000 after buying an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

