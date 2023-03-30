Veriti Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

