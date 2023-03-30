Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $555.15 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

