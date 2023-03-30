ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

About ASE Technology

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

See Also

