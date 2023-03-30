Veriti Management LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.