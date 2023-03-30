Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

