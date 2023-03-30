Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 11,881 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after buying an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 156.7% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,733,000 after buying an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $94.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.15.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.12.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.