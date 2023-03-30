V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.