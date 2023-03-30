Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,445 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

