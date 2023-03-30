Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.60 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.