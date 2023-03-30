Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,517 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

