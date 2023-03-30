Stephens Consulting LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 71,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

