Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Insider Activity

Exelon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

