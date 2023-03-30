Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 13,229 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

