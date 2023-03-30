Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,955 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $299.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its 200-day moving average is $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

