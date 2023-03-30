Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 2.2 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

