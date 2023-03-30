The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

