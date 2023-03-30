Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,063,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 21,742,500 shares.The stock last traded at $93.20 and had previously closed at $86.12.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $442,656,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

