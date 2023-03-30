Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM stock opened at $175.42 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.