Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.54 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

