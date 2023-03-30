Western Financial Corp CA Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.23. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

