O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

ORLY stock opened at $832.08 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $821.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

