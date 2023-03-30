Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 186.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TU stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.45%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

