Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Plans Mar 23 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a mar 23 dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 211.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of O opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,884,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,118,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

