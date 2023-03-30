Fulton Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 479,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 83,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Articles

