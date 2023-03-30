Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

