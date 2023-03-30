Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $605.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,243,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 595.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

