Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,591,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

