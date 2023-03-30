Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 1,305 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

