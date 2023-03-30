Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 2.7%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 24,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 220,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

About Cohu

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 502,937 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 242,537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.