Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Down 2.7%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.52 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 24,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 220,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.
COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55.
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
