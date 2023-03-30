Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

PRGS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.