Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

PRGS opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

