Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac updated its FY24 guidance to $1.83-2.24 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.