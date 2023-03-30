Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 144,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,002,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 36.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 467.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

