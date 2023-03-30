Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

