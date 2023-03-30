Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

