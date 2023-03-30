Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 917 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $50,554.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,047.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 651 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $35,935.20.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,373 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $77,327.36.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $144,120.20.

Natera Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $65,116,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

