Denbury Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEN. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Up 1.1 %

DEN stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.63. Denbury has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Denbury by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denbury

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.