Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.62.

NYSE COP opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

