Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.