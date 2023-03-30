Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading

