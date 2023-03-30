Republic Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

NYSE:RSG opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

