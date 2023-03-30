SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $27.76 on Thursday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

