Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CIO Drew Gordon Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -256.40%.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

