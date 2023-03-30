Veriti Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after purchasing an additional 198,699 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 194.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

