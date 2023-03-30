3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.57.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.